Stock Alert: Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) Shares Hit 52-Week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) touched a 52-week high of $100.35 today, after the company reported stellar Q4 results. The stock has been trading in a range of $53.69 - $100.35 in the past one year.

Net income climbed to $46.2 million or $0.84 per share versus $12.3 million or $0.22 per share last year. Adjusted net income totaled $75.4 million or $1.37 per share, a jump from the previous year's $49.7 million or $0.90 per share.

Total net sales increased 28.9% to $871.3 million as compared to $676.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.17 per share and revenue of $771.42 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude certain special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.