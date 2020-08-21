Stock Alert: Teladoc Health Rises 7%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) are climbing almost 7 percent or $15.08 in Friday's morning trade at $233.49 despite no specific news that could move the virtual healthcare service provider's stock.

U.S. stocks are mostly higher on Friday, extending gains from the previous session, despite worries that the economic recovery may be slowing.

In early August, Teladoc Health said it was acquiring Livongo Health Inc., an Applied Health Signals company, in a stock-and-cash deal worth $18.5 billion. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the fourth quarter of 2020.

Teladoc Health has traded in a range of $54.58 to $253.00 in the past 52 weeks.

