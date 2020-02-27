Stock Alert: Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Shares Hit New 52-Week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) touched a new 52-week high of $148.00 today, after the company reported a narrower-than-estimated loss and higher Q4 revenues. The stock has been trading between $48.57 and $148.00 in the past one year.

The company reported a Q4 loss of $19.0 million or $0.26 per share, narrower than the prior year's loss of $24.9 million or $0.35 per share. Total revenue for the quarter increased 27% to $156.5 million from $122.7 million generated a year ago.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected a loss of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimate typically exclude certain special items.

"We demonstrated outstanding performance in the fourth quarter and full year of 2019 as we reported record results that were at the high end or exceeded our expectations on all key metrics. Our diversified growth strategies are driving strong growth across our channels," said Jason Gorevic, chief executive officer.

For the first quarter, the company projects a loss of $0.37 - $0.34 per share and revenue of $169 million - $172 million. Wall Street analysts expect the company to incur a loss of $0.36 per share on revenue of $164.63 million.

Teladoc sees loss of $1.19 - $1.06 per share for fiscal 2020, and revenue to be in the range of $695 million - $710 million. Analysts estimate a loss of $1.20 per share and revenue of $694.5 million for 2020.

