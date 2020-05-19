Stock Alert: Teladoc Health Edges Up

(RTTNews) - Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) shares are rising on Tuesday morning trade with no company-specific news. The shares gapped open at $180.50 and are currently at $173.83, up 1.03 percent from the previous close. The shares of telehealth, expert medical services, AI and analytics, and licensable platform services provider have been on a bullish trend since February and reached its 52-week peak on April 27.

On May 15, the company had announced the pricing of its offering of $850 million aggregate principal amount of Convertible Senior Notes due 2027 in a private offering and has increased the offering by $50 million than previously announced. The company expects proceedings of $829 million from the offering.

