Stock Alert: Teladoc Health Drops 7%

(RTTNews) - Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) shares are lower on Tuesday morning trade. The stock is pulling back after reaching an all-time high in mid-February.

There has been no company-centric news today that could take the stock down. However, most of the U.S. major indices are down at the opening today.

Currently, TDOC is at $247.60, down 7.87 percent from the previous close of $268.76. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $102.01-$308.00 on average volume of 2,915,418.

