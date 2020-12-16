Markets
Stock Alert: Teladoc Health Down 7%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC), a New York-based virtual healthcare services provider, are tumbling almost 7 percent or $13.59 in Wednesday's morning trade at $182.52 despite no company-centric news.

U.S. stocks are mostly lower on Tuesday following the release of disappointing retail sales data. A report from the Commerce Department showed retail sales slumped by much more than expected in the month of November. Trading activity was subdued ahead of the announcement of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy decision this afternoon.

Teladoc Health has traded in a range of $79.80 to $253.00 in the past 52 weeks.

