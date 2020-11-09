Stock Alert: Teladoc Health Down 7%

Markets
(RTTNews) - Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) shares are sliding on Monday morning, despite no stock-impacting news from the company.

Currently, the shares are at $191.12, down 7.29 percent from its previous close of $206.14.

After reaching its all-time peak in July end, the shares have been trading in a range and now seems to be in search of new support.

For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $75.20 to $253.00 on average volume of 3,388,876.

