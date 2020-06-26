Stock Alert: TELA Bio Tanks 22%

(RTTNews) - Shares of TELA Bio Inc. (TELA) are losing over 22% on Friday morning. TELA is currently trading at $14.16, down $4.11 or 22.50%, on the Nasdaq.

The commercial-stage medical technology company said it raised $48.0 million in an offering of 3 million shares at $16.00 per share.

On Tuesday, the company said it expects revenues for the second quarter to be between $2.1 million and $2.3 million. Revenue reflects the adverse impact of decreased procedure volumes as a result of the deferral of elective procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.