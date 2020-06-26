Markets
TELA

Stock Alert: TELA Bio Tanks 22%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of TELA Bio Inc. (TELA) are losing over 22% on Friday morning. TELA is currently trading at $14.16, down $4.11 or 22.50%, on the Nasdaq.

The commercial-stage medical technology company said it raised $48.0 million in an offering of 3 million shares at $16.00 per share.

On Tuesday, the company said it expects revenues for the second quarter to be between $2.1 million and $2.3 million. Revenue reflects the adverse impact of decreased procedure volumes as a result of the deferral of elective procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TELA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular