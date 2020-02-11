Markets
TGNA

Stock Alert: Tegna Shares Slide

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Tegna Inc. (TGNA) shares are declining in initial trading on Tuesday.

The company reported 47.8 percent fall in its fourth-quarter net income from continuing operations to $83.96 million from $160.82 million in the previous year, particularly reflecting higher operating expenses. On a per share basis, profit fell 48.6 percent $0.38 from $0.74 a year ago. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $103 million.

Revenue for the quarter, however, climbed 8.1 percent to $693.96 million from $642.14 million last year.

Shares opened at $17.46 on Tuesday and is currently down 2.22 percent at $16.94. For the 52-week period, TGNA has been trading in a range of $11.74 to $18.30.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TGNA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular