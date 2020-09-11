Stock Alert: Teck Resources Rises 8%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Teck Resources Inc. (TECK) are climbing more than 8 percent or $1 in Friday's morning trade at $12.73 despite the absence of any company-centric news.

U.S. stocks are rising on Friday following the sharp pullback seen over the course of the previous session, with tech stocks driving another early rebound. Canada-based Teck Resources is a diversified resource company, with its principal products include steelmaking coal and copper concentrates.

Teck Resources has traded in a range of $5.60 to $19.44 in the past 52 weeks.

