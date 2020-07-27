Stock Alert: TCR2 Therapeutics Up 35%

(RTTNews) - Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) are currently gaining over 35% on Monday morning. The clinical-stage company announced positive interim data from the first five patients treated in the Phase 1 portion of the TC-210 Phase 1/2 clinical trial for mesothelin-expressing solid tumors.

TCRR is currently trading at $17.93, up $4.83 or 36.87%, on the Nasdaq.

TCR2 Therapeutics is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company with a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer. It announced positive interim data from the first five patients treated in the Phase 1 portion of the TC-210 Phase 1/2 clinical trial for mesothelin-expressing solid tumors.

All five patients showed tumor regression including two RECIST unconfirmed partial responses and two patients with stable disease through six months.

