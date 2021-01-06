Markets
Stock Alert: TAT Technologies Up 44% On Contract With Honeywell

(RTTNews) - TAT Technologies Ltd. (TATT) shares are rising on Wednesday morning trade as the company announced yesterday that its fully owned subsidiary TAT Piedmont Aviation and Honeywell International entered into a 10-year agreement for an exclusive worldwide Auxiliary Power Unit rental services for OEM authorized GTCP331-500 engine for Boeing 777.

Currently, shares are at $7.39, up 44.95 percent from the previous close of $5.10 on a volume of 10,177,954. For the 52-weeks, the shares have traded in a range of $3.00 to $8.33 on average volume 25,485.

