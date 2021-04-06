Markets
Stock Alert: Target Hospitality Gains 21%

(RTTNews) - Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) shares rising more than 21 percent on Tuesday morning trade, continuing a momentum. There was no specific corporate announcement from the company today.

Currently, shares are at $3.14, up 20.83 percent from the previous close of $2.60 on a volume of 11,053,006. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $2.60-$3.75 on average volume of 329,663.

On March 30, the provider of vertically integrated specialty hospitality accommodations had reported net loss of $9.21 million for the fourth quarter, while it reported a net profit of $66 thousand in the previous year. Revenue for the quarter was $51.61 million, down from $76.11 million a year ago.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

