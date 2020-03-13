Markets
Stock Alert: Tapestry Edges Up

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) shares gapped up at the open, slid for a while, and resumed its uptrend again. Currently TPR is at $15.26, up 1.65 percent, compared to the previous close of $15.01. The U.S. market is rebounding as S&P 500 is gaining about 5% in the morning trade. Coronavirus outbreak has been hurting the fashion industry for the last several weeks. The multinational luxury fashion holding company has been on a bearish trend since February last week, below 200-day moving average.

