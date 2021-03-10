Stock Alert: Talend Adds 27% On Acquisition Deal

(RTTNews) - Shares of data company Talend S.A. (TLND) are rising more than 27% Wednesday morning after the company signed a deal with private equity investment firm Thoma Bravo to be acquired for about $2.4 billion.

As per the deal, Thoma Bravo will initiate a cash tender offer of $66 per share, about 29% premium to Talend's closing price on March 9 and an 81% premium to the volume weighted average price over the last twelve months.

"Data has become critical to every facet of the world, and Talend's data fabric empowers organizations to operationalize their data," said Chip Virnig, a Partner at Thoma Bravo. "Talend has built the leading cloud-native orchestration platform that helps organizations bring together all their data, wherever it may sit, to solve their most complex problems."

The agreement includes a 30-day "go-shop" period expiring on April 10, 2021, which allows Talend to solicit other acquisition proposals.

The tender offer is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.