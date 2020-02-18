Stock Alert: TAL Education Group Falls

(RTTNews) - Shares of TAL Education Group (TAL) are losing almost 3 percent in the morning trade on Tuesday, at $57.42. The stock has traded in a range of $30.78 to $59.76 in the past 52 weeks.

There have been no news reported on the company today that hurt the stock.

TAL Education Group is a K-12 after-school tutoring services provider in China. In January, the company reported a 77 percent fall in third-quarter net income from the year-ago period to $28.2 million.

Earnings per American Depositary Share or ADS were $0.05, 78.1 percent lower than last year's $0.21. Adjusted earnings per ADS were $0.09, compared to $0.24 a year ago. However, net revenues climbed 47.2 percent to $862.4 million from $586.0 million in the same period of the prior year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.