Stock Alert: TAL Education Group Edges Down

(RTTNews) - TAL Education Group (TAL) shares are sliding in morning trading on Tuesday despite no company-specific news.

The US stock market staged a comeback today early morning as the investors were encouraged by Trump's proposals of payroll tax cut and discussions with the airline industry, and cruise ship industry

The shares gapped down at $53.00 from its previous close of $54.67. TAL is currently trading at $54.39, down 0.34 percent.

The stock of the Chinese after-school tutoring services provider has been volatile since January. However it was trading above 200-day moving average. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has traded in a range of $30.78 - $59.76.

