Stock Alert: T-Mobile US Hits New 52-week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) are rising almost 8 percent or $9.04 in Friday's morning trade at $126.30, after touching a new 52-week high of $127.03.

Thursday, T-Mobile US reported net income for the third quarter that surged 44 percent to $1.25 billion from $870 million in the prior-year quarter. Total revenues grew 74.2 percent to $19.27 billion from $11.06 billion in the year-ago period.

For the second half of fiscal 2020, T-Mobile raised its outlook for adjusted EBITDA to a range of $13.6 billion to $13.7 billion from the prior range of $12.4 billion to $12.7 billion.

T-Mobile US has traded in a range of $63.50 to $127.03 in the past 52 weeks.

