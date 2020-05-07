Markets
TMUS

Stock Alert: T-Mobile Rising 7% Following Upbeat Earnings

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of wireless communications services provider T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) are rising more than 7% Thursday morning on upbeat first-quarter earnings.

Earnings in the first-quarter of $1.10 per share beat average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $1.03.

Revenue increased to $11.11 billion from $11.08 billion last year.

TMUS is currently trading at $93.39. It has traded in the range of $63.50- $101.35 in the past one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TMUS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular