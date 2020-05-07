Stock Alert: T-Mobile Rising 7% Following Upbeat Earnings

(RTTNews) - Shares of wireless communications services provider T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) are rising more than 7% Thursday morning on upbeat first-quarter earnings.

Earnings in the first-quarter of $1.10 per share beat average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $1.03.

Revenue increased to $11.11 billion from $11.08 billion last year.

TMUS is currently trading at $93.39. It has traded in the range of $63.50- $101.35 in the past one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.