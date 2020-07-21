Stock Alert: Synovus Financial Rises On Upbeat Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) are climbing more than 6% Tuesday morning on the back of better-than-expected second-quarter results.

The bank reported adjusted earnings of $0.23, beating the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $0.05.

Total revenue also increased to $550.91 million from $487.88 million last year. The consensus estimate was at $445.18 million.

Net interest income grew 33% from last quarter to $376.57 million.

Synovus stock is currently trading at $19.36. It has traded in the range of $10.91- $40.32 for the past 52 weeks.

