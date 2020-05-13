Markets
SNX

Stock Alert: Synnex Up 11% On Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of business process services company, Synnex Corporation (SNX) are rising more than 11% Wednesday after the company provided second-quarter earnings outlook better than the Street view. The significant increase in work-from-home during the coronavirus pandemic is the primary reason for the improved outlook, the company noted.

The company expects second-quarter adjusted EPS in the range of $0.00 to $1.00. The consensus estimate is for a loss of $4.05 per share.

SYNNEX shares are currently trading at $93.50. It has traded in the range of $52.06- $153.07 in the last one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SNX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular