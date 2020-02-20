Stock Alert: Syneos Health Touches New Five-Year High

(RTTNews) - Shares of Syneos Health (SYNH) are rising nearly 7 percent, recording a new five-year peak after the company reported better earnings than last year. Currently SYNH is trading at $71.26, up 6.84 percent. At one point the shares touched $72.44. The North Carolina based clinical and commercial solution organization posted a surge in fourth quarter net income to $91.05 million from $45.67 million in the prior year. On a per share basis, earnings increased to $0.86 from $0.44 in the previous year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $1.03. Revenue for the quarter were $1.212 billion, up from $1.145 billion a year ago.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.