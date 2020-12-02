Markets
SYNH

Stock Alert: Syneos Health Down 8%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH) shares are sliding on Wednesday morning trade after the fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions announced the pricing for an underwritten secondary offering at $61.90 per share.

The shares have touched the six-month high on November 27 and started to slide. Currently, the shares are at $60.48, down 7.97 percent from the previous close of $65.72. The shares have traded in a range of $30.02 to $74.25 on average volume of 750.3.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SYNH

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular