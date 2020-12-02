Stock Alert: Syneos Health Down 8%

(RTTNews) - Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH) shares are sliding on Wednesday morning trade after the fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions announced the pricing for an underwritten secondary offering at $61.90 per share.

The shares have touched the six-month high on November 27 and started to slide. Currently, the shares are at $60.48, down 7.97 percent from the previous close of $65.72. The shares have traded in a range of $30.02 to $74.25 on average volume of 750.3.

