Stock Alert: Synalloy Up 20%; Names Interim CEO

(RTTNews) - Shares of Synalloy Corp. (SYNL) are gaining nearly 20% after the company announced that Chris Hutter will take over as Interim CEO as CEO Craig Bram will retire next month.

Synalloy announced that Bram will retire as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of Board of Directors, effective as of the filing of the Company third quarter Form 10-Q, currently expected to be on November 9, 2020.

Hutter, a current member of the Board of Directors, has been appointed as the company's Interim President and Chief Executive Officer.

