Stock Alert: Synadax Down 18%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX) are sinking more than 18% Friday morning after the company announced that the phase III E2112 study of its investigational compound entinostat in combination with exemestane in patients with HR+, HER2- advanced breast cancer did not achieve the primary endpoint.

The study was conducted by ECOG-ACRIN Cancer Research Group (ECOG-ACRIN) and sponsored by the National Cancer Institute (NCI).

Syndax stock is currently trading at $16.71. It has traded in the range of $5.35- $21.97 in the last 52-weeks.

