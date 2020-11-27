Stock Alert: Switchback Energy Acquisition Gains 5%

Markets
(RTTNews) - Switchback Energy Acquisition Corp. (SBE) shares are rising on Friday morning trade, continuing a rally since Monday.

Currently, the shares are at $36.70, up 5.12 percent from its previous close of $34.94. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $9.38 to $42.30 on average volume of 3,840,259.

Energy Acquisition and ChargePoint, Inc., an electric vehicle charging network had signed a business combination deal by end of September. The combination values ChargePoint at an implied $2.4 billion enterprise value.

