Stock Alert: Sutro Biopharma Gains 9%

(RTTNews) - Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (STRO) shares are rising on Monday morning despite lack of any company-centric news.

Currently, the shares are at $11.20, up 9.86 percent from its previous close of $10.19. The shares have traded $6.00 to $13.91 on average volume of 304,776. Last week, the clinical-stage drug discovery company, with a special interest in creating next-generation oncology therapeutics, updated on interim Phase 1 safety reports on STRO-002 and preliminary efficacy data in ovarian cancer.

