Stock Alert: Sutro Biopharma Climbs To New 52-week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) are gaining almost 13 percent or $1.43 in Thursday's morning trade at $12.70, after rising to a new 52-week high of $13.91.

Sutro Biopharma's STRO-002 is a folate receptor alpha-targeting antibody-drug conjugate or ADC, currently being investigated in a Phase 1 clinical trial of patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

Wednesday, Sutro Biopharma said its ongoing Phase I dose-escalation trial of STRO-002 in ovarian and endometrial cancer demonstrated promising efficacy and safety profile in a heavily pretreated patient population not selected based on receptor expression. The company has scheduled a conference call for September 9 to discuss the updated trial data.

Sutro Biopharma has traded in a range of $6.00 to $13.91 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.