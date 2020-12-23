Markets
Stock Alert: Supernus Pharmaceuticals Up 14% On Positive Trial Results Of ADHD Drug

(RTTNews) - Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SUPN) are currently gaining nearly 14%. The company on Tuesday after the bell revealed positive results from a study of its potential drug for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD.

Supernus announced that the phase 3 study of SPN-812 met the primary endpoint with robust statistical significance.

SPN-812 is under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of ADHD in pediatric patients 6 to 17 years of age. Supernus plans to ask for the drug to be considered for adults as well if it is approved by the FDA.

