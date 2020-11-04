Stock Alert: Supernus Pharmaceuticals Jumps 22% On Quarterly Results, Sales View

(RTTNews) - Shares of drug maker Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SUPN) are rising more than 22% Wednesday morning on upbeat third quarter results. The company has also raised its full-year product sales outlook.

Net earnings in the third quarter were $39.997 million or $0.74 per share compared with $28.86 million or $0.54 per share in the same quarter a year ago due to 52% year-over-year growth in product sales.

Total revenues were $155.14 million compared with $100.03 million in the same quarter a year ago.

Supernus has raised its full-year sales outlook to the range of $500 million to $525 million from $460 million- $500 million provided earlier.

Supernus shares are currently at $22.15 and have been trading in the range of $13.12- $29.36 in the last one year.

