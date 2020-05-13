Markets
Stock Alert: Super League Gaming Gains 21%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Super League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG) are climbing more than 21 percent or $0.96 in Wednesday's morning trade at $5.51. The stock has traded in a range of $1.30 to $8.89 in the past 52 weeks.

Santa Monica, California-based Super League Gaming operates an e-sports community and content platform. Tuesday, the company noted that its fully-remote production platform can provide solutions for COVID-impacted Hollywood projects. Amid stay-at-home measures due to the pandemic, Super League's production studio, SuperLeagueTV, was able to become a fully remote operation featuring a virtual production control room accessible to multiple producers, technical directors, sound engineers and other staff.

Super League Gaming also secured a patent from the US Patent and Trademark Office or USPTO on its automated AI-powered "camera character" game view. The "camera character" technology creates a spectator view during a multi-player game.

