Stock Alert: Super League Gaming Continues Uptick

(RTTNews) - Super League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG) shares are rising on Thursday morning trade, continuing the positive trend from Monday when the company reported a narrower net loss for the first quarter on a surge in revenue.

Currently, shares are at $4.67, up 7.11 percent from the previous close of $4.36. The shares have traded in a range of $4.62-$5.43 on average volume of 10,014,262 for the 52 week period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.