Stock Alert: Super League Gaming Adds 23% On Acquiring Mobcrush

(RTTNews) - Shares of video gaming and esports entertainment company Super League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG) are rising more than 23% Thursday morning after the company announced the acquisition of Mobcrush, a live streaming technology platform.

Mobcrush, with more than 4.5 billion fans and subscribers, has been downloaded by almost 600,000 people, generating about 2 million hours of original content, per year, Super League said.

Super League expects that the combination of assets helps the company to achieve more than 85 million audience monthly, in the U.S.

"Super League and Mobcrush share a mission to empower passionate gamers and streamers through proprietary tools to create gameplay and streaming entertainment content that inspires connectivity and engagement for the greater good of gaming," said Ann Hand, Chief Executive Officer of Super League.

SLGG, currently at $6.85, has been trading in the range of $1.30- $9.10 in the last one year.

