Stock Alert: SunOpta Touches New 52-week High

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Shares of SunOpta Inc. (STKL) are higher by more than 10 percent or $0.51 in Wednesday's morning trade at $5.32, after earlier touching a new 52-week high of $5.48 despite no specific news that could move the stock.

U.S. stocks are rising on Wednesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq continuing to outperform its counterparts.

Canada-based SunOpta sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers.

SunOpta has traded in a range of $1.30 to $5.48 in the past 52 weeks.

