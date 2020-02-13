Stock Alert: Sun Communities Hits New High

(RTTNews) - Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) were up $1.64 or 1% on Wednesday to touch a new high of $166.55 and closed the day's trade at $166.30.

SUI gained more than 40% in the past one year and nearly 150% in the last five years.

Sun Communities is a REIT that owns or operates about 420 communities comprising approximately 140,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

When the company reported third-quarter results in October last year, EPS had risen to $0.63 from $0.56 for the same period last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting $0.68.

Revenue for the quarter increased 12.1% year-over-year to $362.4 million.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects EPS to be in the range of $0.28 - $0.32. Analysts foresee earnings of $0.25 per share.

Fourth-quarter results are expected to be reported on February 20.

