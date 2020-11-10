Stock Alert: Summit Wireless Technologies Jumps 40%

Markets
(RTTNews) - Shares of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (WISA) are currently surging about 40% driven largely by third-quarter revenues and fourth-quarter revenue outlook.

WISA is currently trading at $2.97, up $0.84 or 39.43%, on the Nasdaq.

For the third quarter, the company reported 45% increase in third-quarter revenues, compared to last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated revenue growth of 19.30%

The company expects fourth-quarter revenues to surge 100% year-over-year. Analysts currently estimate revenue growth of 137.20%.

