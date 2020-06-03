Stock Alert: Summit Wireless Jumps 30%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (WISA) are up nearly 30% on Wednesday morning. The company announced WiSA Ready Certification for all four 2020 8K TVs in the LG OLED ZX and LG NanoCell NANO 99 series.

WISA is currently trading at $3.00, up $0.67 or 28.76%, on the Nasdaq.

Summit Wireless develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the US, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

TV content consumption in the past few months has recorded a significant rise driven by the lockdown enforced due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

