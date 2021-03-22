Stock Alert: StoneMor Surges

(RTTNews) - Shares of StoneMor Inc. (STON), which operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the U.S., are soaring more than 58% on Monday morning trade, despite no company-specific news.

The company's annual meeting of stockholders is scheduled to be held on July 27.

Currently, shares are at $4.31, up 58.81 percent from the previous close of $2.72 on a volume of 13,043,966. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $0.46-$5.36 on average volume of 224,313.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.