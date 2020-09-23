Stock Alert: Stitch Fix Slips On Wider Loss Than Estimates

(RTTNews) - Shares of online personal styling service, Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) are down more than 9% Wednesday morning on wider than expected fourth-quarter loss.

The company reported quarterly net loss of $44.47 million or $0.44 per share compared with earnings of $7.18 million or $0.07 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting the company to report loss of $0.16 per share for the quarter.

Quarterly revenue on an adjusted basis, however, rose 11% year over year to $443.4 million.

SFIX is currently trading at $28.31. It has been trading in the range of $10.90- $31.60 in the past one year.

