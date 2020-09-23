Markets
SFIX

Stock Alert: Stitch Fix Slips On Wider Loss Than Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of online personal styling service, Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) are down more than 9% Wednesday morning on wider than expected fourth-quarter loss.

The company reported quarterly net loss of $44.47 million or $0.44 per share compared with earnings of $7.18 million or $0.07 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting the company to report loss of $0.16 per share for the quarter.

Quarterly revenue on an adjusted basis, however, rose 11% year over year to $443.4 million.

SFIX is currently trading at $28.31. It has been trading in the range of $10.90- $31.60 in the past one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SFIX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular