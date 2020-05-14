Stock Alert: STERIS Rises 2% As Earnings Beat View

(RTTNews) - Shares of STERIS plc (STE), that provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services are up more than 2% Thursday morning on the back of upbeat fourth-quarter results.

Earnings on an adjusted basis of $1.64 per share beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $1.57.

Revenue for the quarter increased 7% year-over-year to $823.0 million. The consensus estimate was at $799.56 million.

STERIS stock is currently trading at $150.70. It has gained more than 40% from its 52 week low of $105.69, touched in March. STE has recorded a 52 week high of $168.98 in February this year.

