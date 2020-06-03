Stock Alert: Stericycle Trading 6% Higher

(RTTNews) - Shares of medical waste management company Stericycle, Inc. (SRCL) are climbing more than 6% Wednesday morning at $59.60. There are no company-specific news to move the stock up.

The stock has gained more than 50% from its 52-week low of $38.45 hit in March.

During the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, revenue had decreased to $785 million from $803.1 million last year due to the postponement of preventative care and elective surgeries and the temporary closure of smaller healthcare practices.

