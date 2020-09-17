Stock Alert: Steelcase Gains 11%

(RTTNews) - Steelcase Inc. (SCS) shares are up 11 percent on Thursday morning trade, despite no company-specific news to influence the movement.

Shares are currently at $11.98, up 11.03 percent from its previous close of $10.79. After a quiet period, the shares started to gain since Tuesday.

On September 1, the company had announced early retirements, voluntary and involuntary separations of approximately 300 salaried employees.

