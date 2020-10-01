Markets
Stock Alert: Steelcase Climbs 10%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Steelcase Inc. (SCS) are rising almost 10 percent or $0.98 in Thursday's morning trade at $10.99 despite no company-centric news that could influence the stock.

U.S. stocks are rising on Thursday, adding to gains in the previous session, amid continued optimism about a new stimulus bill after House Democrats delayed a vote on their coronavirus relief package. The delayed vote on the $2.2 trillion Democratic bill, which Republican leaders have flatly rejected, is intended to give lawmakers more time to reach an agreement.

Michigan-based Steelcase is a seller of integrated furniture settings and interior architectural products.

Steelcase has traded in a range of $7.02 to $23.02 in the past 52 weeks.

