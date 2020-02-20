Stock Alert: Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) Shares Soar On Strong FY Guidance

(RTTNews) - Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) are rallying above 35% today, as the internet-based mailing and shipping solutions provider issued a spectacular outlook for fiscal 2020, allaying investor concerns about its growth, after the company ended its exclusive deal with the USPS last year. The stock has been trading between $32.54 and $203.87 in the past one year.

FY 2020 Guidance

For fiscal year 2020, the company currently expects GAAP net income in a range of about $41 million - $53 million, or about $2.08 - $2.92 per share, adjusted earnings per share in a range of about $4.00 - $5.00, and total revenue in a range of about $570 million - $600 million.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $3.23 per share on revenues of $537.65 million for the year. Analysts' estimate typically exclude certain special items.

The company expects non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of about $135 million - $155 million.

In fiscal 2019, net income was $59.2 million or $3.33 per share, adjusted income was $5.73 per share, and total revenue was $571.9 million.

Q4 Results

The company's fourth-quarter net income was $20.3 million, down 52% from last year's $42.7 million. Earnings per share were $1.13, down 51% from $2.30 a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share was $2.12, compared to $3.73 in the fourth quarter of 2018. Total revenue was $160.9 million, down 5% from $170.2 million last year.

Wall Street analysts expected earnings of $1.03 per share and revenue of $144.68 million for the quarter.

