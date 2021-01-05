Markets
Stock Alert: Stable Road Acquisition Declines 12%

(RTTNews) - Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC) shares are sliding on Tuesday morning trade, continuing its bearish trend. The shares have been down since December 20, after reaching a year-to-date peak.

Currently, SRAC is at $15.18, down 12.20 percent from the previous close of $17.29. Earlier in October, Stable Road Acquisition had agreed to merge with Momentus Inc. to create a publicly-traded space infra-structure company with an enterprise value of $1.2 billion.

Today, Momentus reaffirmed its expectation of 2021 revenue as detailed in its December 2020 investor presentation. The merger is slated to close in the first quarter of 2021.

