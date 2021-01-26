Markets
Stock Alert: STAAR Surgical Rises 10%; Co. To Join S&P MidCap 400

(RTTNews) - Shares of STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) are gaining over 10% on Tuesday morning after the company said it is set to join S&P MidCap 400.

STAA is currently trading at $100.16, up $10.39 or 11.57%, on the Nasdaq.

Staar Surgical will replace Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Prestige Consumer Healthcare will replace Foundation Building Materials Inc. (FBM) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, January 29.

