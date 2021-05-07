Stock Alert: Square Up 6% On Swing To Profit In First Quarter

(RTTNews) - Square, Inc. (SQ) shares are gaining more than 6 percent on Friday morning trade after the company reported profit for the first quarter on 266 percent increase in revenue, compared to net loss in the prior year.

Currently, shares are at $238.52, up 6.50% from the previous close of $223.96. The shares have traded in a range of $70.82-$283.19 on average volume of 11,093,443 for the last 52 weeks.

For the first quarter, the company reported net profit of $39.01 million or $0.08 per share, a swing from loss of $105.89 million or $0.24 per share in the previous year.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $5.06 billion from $1.38 billion a year ago.

