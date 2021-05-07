Markets
SQ

Stock Alert: Square Up 6% On Swing To Profit In First Quarter

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Square, Inc. (SQ) shares are gaining more than 6 percent on Friday morning trade after the company reported profit for the first quarter on 266 percent increase in revenue, compared to net loss in the prior year.

Currently, shares are at $238.52, up 6.50% from the previous close of $223.96. The shares have traded in a range of $70.82-$283.19 on average volume of 11,093,443 for the last 52 weeks.

For the first quarter, the company reported net profit of $39.01 million or $0.08 per share, a swing from loss of $105.89 million or $0.24 per share in the previous year.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $5.06 billion from $1.38 billion a year ago.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SQ

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular