Stock Alert: Square Gains 7%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Square, Inc. (SQ) jumped following its fourth-quarter results. The stock is currently up 7 percent at $81.99, on almost double the average volume. The shares had closed on Wednesday at $76.59, and gapped up at $81.39 on Thursday. Square reported fourth-quarter net income of $391 million, which included a gain of $373 million from the sale of Caviar, compared to net profit of $28 million in the prior year. On an adjusted basis, net income per share was $0.23, a $0.09 improvement year over year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.21, for the quarter. Fourth-quarter total net revenue was $1.31 billion, up 41 percent year over year. Excluding Caviar, total net revenue was $1.30 billion, a 46 percent increase.

For fiscal 2020, the company projects adjusted earnings per share of $0.90 to $0.94, and total net revenue of $5.90 billion to $5.96 billion.

