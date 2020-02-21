Stock Alert: Sprouts Farmers Market Up 18% On Upbeat Earnings

(RTTNews) - Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM) are gaining nearly 18% on Friday morning. The natural and organic grocer chain Thursday reported a fourth-quarter profit that topped Wall Street estimates.

Sprouts Farmers reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.27 per share, which topped Thomson Reuters polled analysts' consensus of $0.13 per share. Last year, the company had earned $0.19 per share.

Sprouts Farmers posted revenues of $1.36 billion for the quarter ended December 2019, meeting average estimate.

SFM is currently trading at $18.86, up $2.82 or 17.58%, on the NYSE. The stock is down 22% percent from last year price.

