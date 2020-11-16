Stock Alert: Sprout Social Down 10%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (SPT) are slipping over 10% on Monday morning despite no stock-related news release from the company.

SPT is currently trading at $45.74, down $5.14 or 10.11%, on the Nasdaq.

Sprout Social designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Meanwhile, U.S. stocks gained on Monday morning driven by positive news on a COVID-19 vaccine. However, shares of stay-at-home tech companies slipped.

