Markets
SPT

Stock Alert: Sprout Social Down 10%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (SPT) are slipping over 10% on Monday morning despite no stock-related news release from the company.

SPT is currently trading at $45.74, down $5.14 or 10.11%, on the Nasdaq.

Sprout Social designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Meanwhile, U.S. stocks gained on Monday morning driven by positive news on a COVID-19 vaccine. However, shares of stay-at-home tech companies slipped.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular